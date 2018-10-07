DECATUR, Ga. – Nearly 15 months after 10-year-old Kentae Williams was drowned in his bathtub, his adoptive father, Leon Williams, has his day in court.

On April 28, witnesses said 43-year-old Williams yelled, threatened, and dragged Kentae into their Glen Hollow Drive apartment unit by his neck.

Kentae was then beaten with a belt and forced into the bathtub where hot water was poured over his feet, causing second-degree burns, according to the district attorney—adding that Kentae’s head was also submerged under water twice after complaining about the water temperature.

After losing consciousness, emergency crews were called and the child was rushed to the hospital where he died.

In July 2017, a DeKalb County grand jury indicted Williams on seven counts including malice murder, felony murder, three counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault/family violence and aggravated battery/family violence.

This was a case, Division of Family and Children Services' deputy division director, Virginia Pryor, said in 2017 should have never ended this way.

Following the death of Kentae, five DFCS employees were reprimanded and three were fired in May 2017.

“This child was adopted and in child welfare that’s what we hope to have happened,” Pryor told 11Alive in 2017. “What should have been the happiest moment of this child’s life, a father decided that he was going to take that decision away from his child.”

A social services supervisor, who was with the agency for seven years, was terminated for not following recommendations and "prematurely closed the case," without following policy by completing an assessment. A second supervisor, who had been with DFCS since 2012, was also terminated.

One case manager who was with the agency since 2014, was terminated for completing "minimal work on the case." Another case manager, only with the agency for a year and a half, was reprimanded for "not taking aggressive action after observing the home visit."

A third social services supervisor was disciplined and demoted after Kentae's death and has been with the agency since 2010.

The DeKalb County Police said in 2017 they would not charge any DFCS employees, current or past, in connection to his death, Campbell said.

