Investigators: Atlanta's Krispy Kreme fire result of arson

ATLANTA — The fire that left behind significant damage to an iconic Atlanta structure earlier in the month has been determined to be a result of arson, according to Atlanta Fire and Rescue.

A fire broke out at the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Ponce de Leon Ave on Feb. 10 just after midnight.

"The investigators believe the fire was intentionally set on the exterior of the building," Atlanta Police said Friday. "The fire spread quickly to the interior of the structure causing catastrophic damage."

Investigators released photos of the person they are looking for in connection with the crime.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of the arsonist.