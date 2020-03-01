ATLANTA — Thousands of Iranians who live in Georgia are scared for their families back home.

Thursday night, the Pentagon announced that the U.S. military killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump. The airstrike happened at Baghdad's international airport, Iranian state television and three Iraqi officials said.

The move is causing great concern for those who have loved ones who lived there, like Manouchehr Kohanpour. He has been in the United States since 1971, but still has a lot of family in Iran.

"They like the regime, they like the government, they go to work, and praise, they have a community," Kohanpour explained. "But the Iranian people, they're starving."

Kohanpour said it's already difficult for people who live there, but worries the strike overnight will make things worse for them.

"It's not comfortable for the people of Iraq, it's not comfortable for the people of Iran. Because they're already in sanctions," he said. "They already starving, they already have poor people. With a country as rich as Iran, people shouldn't be like that."

He came to the U.S. for college got a degree in mechanical engineering. After he graduated, his parents told him it wasn't safe to come back.

According to information from the 2000 U.S. Census, there are about 4,000 Iranians living in nine metro counties. Fulton and Cobb account for 76 percent of Iranians living in the Atlanta area and 57 percent of Iranians living in Georgia.

Kohanpour has thrived in the U.S., and stays connected to his family still in Iran. Despite conditions in the middle east, Kohanpour said he supports the President's decision.

"I think President of the United States, Donald Trump is doing what he's supposed to do as a President," he explained. "When it comes to the point, take care of your own people, you have to do something"

The Department of Defense said, "at the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad" President Trump said Friday that the U.S. killed the Iranian general "to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war."

The Associated Press said the airport strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, and five others, including the PMF’s airport protocol officer, Mohammed Reda, Iraqi officials said.

Kohanpour is worried about what will come next, and with such a huge reaction, how the area will recover.

"People here, they're scared of the family they have over there," he said. "We just have to work it out somehow without any fighting. That's the best solution that's best for everyone."

