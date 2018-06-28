JOHNS CREEK, Ga. -- Police need help finding a man accused of robbing a grandmother in a Kroger parking lot. The suspect snatched her purse off her shoulder and fled, according to Johns Creek police. Authorities say he also used the grandmother’s credit card at stores in the area.

The suspect is described sarcastically in the Johns Creek Police Department’s Facebook post as an “upstanding, fine…’individual’” with strawberry blonde hair wearing khaki shorts, red shirt, a red baseball cap, and black socks. The post continues to mock the suspect for wearing black socks and khaki shorts and for targeting a grandma. They end the post with the hashtag “#IRobbedGrandma.”

Police said the suspect fled in a red/maroon Honda Civic. They want help introducing “this fine upstanding citizen to the residents at the Fulton County Jail.” Contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

© 2018 WXIA