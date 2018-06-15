The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area Facebook has posted that the river is safe to enter once again.

After immense flooding from Subtropical Storm Alberto, it is finally safe to go inside the Hooch for recreational summer fun.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced back on May 31 that, to help bring down the volumes of water in the Chattahoochee, they would be performing 24-hour dam releases for two weeks. The move made it unsafe to go into the river because of the increased levels of bacteria.

The National Park Service said now, however, that bacteria levels are down a significant amount and that all of the main recreational areas below the Buford Dam are safe to use.

