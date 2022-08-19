'You loved big' | Brookwood High football mourning loss of assistant coach

It was not publicly disclosed how Isa Washington, the assistant defensive line coach for the Brookwood Broncos, had passed away.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Brookwood High School in Snellville is mourning the loss of an assistant football coach and former player who was remembered in glowing terms by the program and former coaches.

It was not publicly disclosed how Isa Washington, the assistant defensive line coach for the Brookwood Broncos, had passed away.

"A son. A brother. A teammate. A coach. A Bronco," the football team's Twitter account posted. "You loved big. You smiled big. You made us all laugh and inspired us with your passion for friends, football, and family. You will never be replaced. We love you, Is."

PJ Katz, the offensive coordinator at Brookwood, wrote that as a player for the Broncos Washington "played the game the right way" and then, after graduating from the program, "coached it with an incredible desire to be great."

"Thank you for everything, Isa. I love you. Rest In Peace," Katz wrote.

You played the game the right way & you coached it with an incredible desire to be great.



Thank you for everything, Isa. I love you. Rest In Peace.

Jake Crews, who wrote that he coached him in his earlier years at Grayson High School, tweeted he was a "phenomenal kid" who was "one of those kids that you love to coach, and made the job even more fun."

I hate to hear this. What a phenomenal kid. One of those kids that you love to coach, and made the job even more fun. I enjoyed coaching him in his time at Grayson, 8th grade and freshman year. May god lay a healing hand on his family yalls program.

The cornerbacks coach at rival Parkview High School, Brian Miller, wrote "prayers to the Brookwood community!" and the Parkview team account added, "Thoughts and prayers are with the Brookwood Community."