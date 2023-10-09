Relief efforts in Israel and Gaza | How to donate responsibly

Here's a few questions offered by the Better Business Bureau that you should ask yourself before making any donation.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from another story on the war in Israel.

Many have likely been horrified by the images of violence coming out of Israel and Gaza since last weekend, leaving more than two thousand Israelis and Palestinians killed dead in a matter of days.

The war broke out over the weekend with the militant group Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist organization according to CNN, launching an attack on Israel from Gaza. The conflict is expected to escalate, per the AP.

Amidst the tragedy, those here in the U.S. are likely looking for ways to help provide aid to civilians on the ground. But how can you know your donation will be effective and get to those who need it most?

Here's a few questions offered by the Better Business Bureau that you should ask yourself before making any donation. As a result, they should hopefully deter you from falling for potential scams.

Can the charity get to the impacted area?

According to the BBB, not all relief organizations are positioned to provide relief quickly. It's always best to check if the charity has a physical presence in Israel or Gaza.

Are you alert to possible social media scams?

The BBB adds to be wary when on social media. Be sure to verify the trustworthiness of the source or charity before offering up money.

Should you send clothing or food?

Local drives to collect clothing or food to send overseas may not be practical, according to the BBB. The reason has to do with logistics and the timing needed to deliver those items. In this case, relief organizations are often better equipped to gather and distribute things like food or clothes themselves.

Is the charity experienced in providing emergency relief?

The BBB says that experienced disaster relief charities are the best bet to ensure aid is delivered immediately. Newer organizations may have difficulty, even if they are credible.

Are you considering crowdfunding?

As always, it's safer to donate to someone crowdfunding if you personally know and trust them. Some sites do a better job a vetting post than others, so if a poster claims to be a charity, try visiting their website and giving to them directly.

Are you cautious about 100% claims in appeals?

The BBB reminds those donating that charities have expenses as well. So, if a charity claims that all funds collected will be used for relief, see if there's an explanation about how they can afford to do this. Note that even a credit card donation will have a processing fee.

What charities are recommended?