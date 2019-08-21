ATLANTA — The sense of safety and insulation around the schools of Atlanta University Center was pierced Tuesday night, when a block party shooting left four students of Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College injured.

One witness, Ambrose Haskin, told 11Alive it was "surreal."

"This type of thing, I've never seen before," he said.

That would ring true for the rest of the students who were at that block party, a welcome-back gathering that was meant to introduce students of Clark Atlanta, Spelman and Morehouse College to college life.

Instead, it turned into a harrowing introduction to real-world dangers.

Clark Atlanta's Student Government Association President Levon Campbell Jr. issued a statement Wednesday that said the student body would stand in solidarity against gun violence.

"We are standing with all who were affected by yesterday in saying that we will not stand for the violence that is affecting our creativity, education, excellence and our service," the statement said. "We would like to stand to end gun violence."

It went on to say that the "first step is pulling our sisters and brothers up while they are down."

"We must grab each other's hands to stand in unity through prayer and action," Campbell Jr. said. "We will not tolerate the threat of our future because we are the change the world needs."

The schools themselves have issued statements promising support for students.

"Our hearts go out to the students, their families and loved ones, during this extremely difficult time," Spelman's, issued by Vice President of Student Affairs Darryl B. Holloman, read in part. "The entire Spelman community is here to support them."

Clark Atlanta's, signed by interim President Lucille H. Maugé, said in part that the "entire CAU community is here to support the students and their families during this difficult time."

Both schools asked faculty to be prepared to support students and that counseling would be available.

Gov. Brian Kemp took to Twitter late Wednesday afternoon asking people to notify law enforcement authorities with information regarding the suspects.

"Our prayers are with the students recovering from their injuries at Grady," Kemp Tweeted.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also delivered a statement said "we as a community will continue to work ... to take meaningful action to keep our campuses safe."

"When parents across this country have entrusted the well-being of their children to our city, it is most important that we continue to work with our partners to ensure their safety," it said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the impacted students and their families."