GRIFFIN, Ga. — Family members are upset after they said a cemetery removed personal items from their loved ones' graves. But at least one cemetery official said some are actually applauding them for cleaning up the grounds.

"I was a mess last night," said Kim Bishop. "I cried most of the way here."

Her son Eli, a firefighter, is buried in Westwood Cemetery in Griffin, Georgia.

"He died when he was 19 - eight years ago," she said.

Kim's nephew welded a cross to sit on Eli's grave until the headstone arrived. It remained there until Monday - when she said saw another grieving mother on Facebook talking about how the cemetery was trashing their loved ones' grave offerings.

Elijah Bishop's grave Elijah Bishop's grave

"My husband and I drove out here to find Eli's cross, and it wasn't there," Kim said.

RELATED: New markers placed with Atlanta's Confederate monuments adding modern info about racism

Only two small signs in the cemetery gave them a clue of what was happening. The cemetery was removing all items off of the graves that affect the "integrity of the cemetery."

Kim Bishop

"I actually had to leave because I got so emotional. I couldn't be there anymore," Kim said.

A cemetery employee said it's been their policy for 30 years to keep items on graves to a minimum. He said they only cleared 25 percent of the items. He said he understands that some families are upset, but said others are appreciative.

RELATED: Mother with Atlanta connections missing in Minneapolis

The cemetery said it received an email that read, in part: "I want to say a big thank you for doing this. I was there last week to change the flowers on my husbands' graves and thought how junky it was."

The cemetery admitted that they never enforced the policy until a few days ago. They said that it will help them keep the grass trimmed and allow them to treat all plots in a respectable manner.

Kim said she isn't upset at the policy - but rather the lack of concern for those grieving. She got her cross back only because a cemetery employee recognized it and took it inside the office.

But she wants to save others from the pain of looking through a pile to find their memories.

"It's traumatic and it wasn't necessary," Kim said. "I know my son isn't here. I know where he is, but this site is for me. This is where me and my family come to grieve our loss. It's traumatic and it wasn't necessary."

The cemetery said they've slowed down on removing items to give families a chance to collect them. They also posted new guidelines for leaving flowers on the gravestones.

MORE HEADLINES

4 dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Stone Mountain

Warm Springs teen arrested by GBI and charged with murder

Georgia woman claims she gave men HIV in viral video

Tybee Island arrests were 'acceptable,' chief says

Man shot, killed at East Point gas station