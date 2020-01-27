GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A driver faces a slew of charges after police said he hurt Gwinnett officers during a traffic stop over the weekend.

It happened outside the Chiquititas Lounge off Jimmy Carter Boulevard around 2:30 a.m., Saturday.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Ivan Montalvo, 26, of Lawrenceville, was placed under arrest and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

Authorities said a Gwinnett County Police Officer and an investigator from the District Attorney’s Office were trying to stop Montalvo from driving because they believed he was intoxicated.

Montalvo, police said, was driving a van at the time, and backed up his van, knocking Gwinnett Police Lt. Restrepo to the ground, then, pulled forward, running over the officer on the ground.

Officers later found the van in a nearby residential area, but they said Montalvo ran off, so police established a perimeter and brought in K-9 officers to assist with the search.

Montalvo was found a short time later and taken into custody, police said.

The officers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Montalvo, meanwhile, has been charged with several crimes, including 2 counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, DUI, hit and run (serious injury), two counts of felony obstruction, fleeing or eluding and driving without a license.

