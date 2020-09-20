Ivanka Trump, Attorney General Barr to visit Atlanta Monday to discuss human trafficking

The president's daughter was in town in January for a similar fight.

ATLANTA — Attorney General William Barr and Ivanka Trump will tour the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy in Atlanta and meet with human trafficking survivors and advocates on Monday.

They will also be meeting with federal officials and stakeholders for a panel discussion on public/private partnerships and the business community’s role in combatting human trafficking, according to a news release.

The president's daughter and White House adviser was in Atlanta earlier this year meeting with human trafficking victims at the City of Refuge.

She held a roundtable discussion during that visit.

"We are working with bipartisan members of Congress – that can occasionally happen – to join forces and address this issue. With all of the levers that are available to us," Ivanka Trump told those at the gathering in January.

Atlanta has been called a sex trafficking hub. Firm statistics are difficult to come by, but victims are often rescued in police raids.