Cobb Police conducting internal review after rapper posts video of officer grabbing fan by the neck

ATLANTA — Cobb County Police said early Friday morning it was conducting an internal review after a popular rapper posted video to Instagram showing an officer grabbing a fan by the neck outside the Coca-Cola Roxy concert venue at The Battery.

The department did not identify the officer.

Rapper Jack Harlow played a show at the Roxy on Tuesday, according to his tour dates. On Thursday he posted the video showing the fan, a Black woman, being grabbed by the neck and pushed away by the officer,

The rapper called for the officer's firing and wrote in his post, "I want this woman, and every Black woman that supports me to know - I am so sorry."

In a statement, Cobb County Police said the department "takes any and all allegations of officer misconduct very seriously." Cobb Police said they were "aware of the video snippet posted to Instagram involving our officer and a young woman outside the Coca-Cola Roxy."

"The incident is going through an internal review to get a full understanding of the entire incident before any potential action is taken," Cobb Police said.

The video, which is 13 seconds long, shows the woman and officer in an apparent verbal argument before the officer grabs at her neck with his left hand and pushes her away.

In a lengthy post, 23-year-old Harlow said the video "came to my attention a few hours ago."

"When I watched it I was disgusted by that cop and all I wanted to do was make something good happen for this girl immediately…I told the world to help me identify her so I could find a way to give her a hug and give her as many tickets to as many shows as she wants. But that’s not enough and it's not a solution to a systemic issue that people who don’t look like me have to face. The next step is identifying this police officer and getting him unemployed as fast as we can," he wrote.

The rapper added: "Assaulting a young woman and putting his hands on her neck is sickening. I look out in the crowd every night and see Black women in my front row…screaming my lyrics, traveling to see me, supporting me, riding for me. I want this woman, and every Black woman that supports me to know - I am so sorry. I want you to be protected and I want this guy to lose his job so f****** fast. I love you. Let’s find this officer."