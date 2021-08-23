Longtime College Park mayor dies

Jack Longino served as mayor of the city from 1996 to 2019.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The longest-serving mayor in the City of College Park died over the weekend, the city announced.

Jack Longino served six consecutive terms as mayor for the city. He was first elected at the age of 41 in 1996. He served until 2019.

Prior to becoming mayor, Longino was elected as Ward I Councilman in 1992, city officials said on social media.

"Our community was devastated," they wrote on Facebook. "Mayor Longino cared deeply about College Park and will be remembered for his longevity in entrepreneurship and local government."

The Longino family is no stranger to College Park. Jack's great grandfather, George, served as Mayor from 1914-1918.

"We grieve today with former College Park First Lady Mrs.Gloria Longino," city officials said. "She and her family are in our prayers, and we ask for their privacy during this difficult time."