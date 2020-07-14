'My job is to protect my client' | Attorney for person of interest in Secoriea Turner shooting speaks

11Alive Anchor, Ron Jones spoke with the attorney who confirms his client, Julian Conley, was there when shots were fired, but claims he did not pull the trigger.

ATLANTA — An 8-year-old girl was one of five people killed during the July 4 holiday weekend in southeast Atlanta. Now, Atlanta Police have a new person of interest in the case.

"It was chaos, and everybody was shooting at one time," said Jackie Patterson, Conley's attorney.

Secoriea Turner was shot just yards away from where Rayshard Brooks was killed last month.

Turner's mother pleaded for witnesses to come forward during an emotional news conference on Monday.

"Please help. Somebody knows something," Turner's mother said.

Preston said Conley was there that night and saw four gunmen open fire on the car Secoriea was riding in with her mother.

"He was on the scene of that shooting and he saw what happened, but he didn't, at any time shoot at that vehicle," Preston told Ron Jones in an interview.

He also said that Conley is unable to identify who pulled the trigger.

Preston made it clear that his job is to protect his client.

"As tragic as it is, my job is to protect my client. He will not be speaking to anyone. My only job is to make sure that he is not arrested for a crime that he did not commit," Preston stated.

The family is asking that anyone with information call police. Right now, police are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

To be eligible for up to $50,000 in reward money for information in the case, tipsters are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or an individual line that goes directly to a group of law students at 1-866-969-2004. Tipsters can remain completely anonymous and still qualify for the reward.

Turner will be laid to rest in services on Wednesday.