Hundreds honor fallen Jackson County deputy at funeral

Deputy Lena Marshall died after being shot in the line of duty in early November.

BRASELTON, Ga. — A procession of law enforcement officers, first responders and firefighters left Jefferson at noon and continued on to Free Chapel Braselton for a funeral for one of their own. Bystanders lined the streets to pay respects to fallen Jackson County Deputy Lena Marshall.

Hundreds in the community saluted, cried and waved American and pro-law enforcement flags as Marshall's flag-draped casket, led by a horse-drawn carriage, moved gradually down the road. Officers from Hart County to Henry County made the journey to stand by their sister in blue.

“That’s amazing to me, the support they get from each other," Jackson County resident Kelly Lacey said. "I’m just here in support of this entire team. They protect me every day.”

The GBI said Jessica Worsham shot Marshall earlier this month, during a domestic call in Hoschton. Another deputy, who had been on the job a few weeks, was with Marshall while on the call. Officials said he returned fire and killed Worsham. Marshall was hospitalized and died three days later. She was 49 years old.

“You’ve got children being raised without a mom now, you’ve got just a break in the team," Lacey said. "They all supported one another and now they’ve lost her. It’s just sad. It hits closer to home now.”

During Monday's funeral service, Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum was presented with the flag once draped over Marshall's casket. Mangum proceeded to hug Marshall's family. The fallen deputy's patrol car remains outside Free Chapel Braselton

Marshall was shot one day after a Henry County police officer. The two died the same day.

Marshall, who went by Nicole, was a mother of three and a dog lover. Marshall's mother also served in law enforcement. Those who knew her best said she worked to make a difference in the community she served.