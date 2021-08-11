Jackson County deputy shot while responding to domestic call dies, sheriff says

Sheriff Janis Mangum posted on social media Monday that Deputy Lena Marshall died around 3:50 p.m. Monday.

A Jackson County deputy who was shot in the line of duty over the weekend has died, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Janis Mangum posted on social media Monday evening that Deputy Lena Marshall died around 3:50 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff said on Friday night around 9:20 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic call on Highway 124 in Hoschton.

Marshall and another deputy went to the scene.

"As contact was made at the front door, the suspect fired at the deputies, striking Deputy Marshall," Mangum said in a social media post. "The second deputy returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect."

Marshall was taken to the hospital but later died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the shooting.

Mangum said arrangements will be released once they have been made.

A benefit fund has been set up at the Northeast Georgia Bank, 1775 Old Pendergrass Road, Jefferson, Georgia. Donations can be made at any Northeast Georgia Bank, Mangum said.