Man arrested in his underwear after stealing truck in Jackson County, sheriff's office says

Sheriff's deputies established a perimeter in order to arrest the suspect.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of a Hall County deputy and his K9 named Ann.

The suspect stole the truck and an attached trailer from Hoschton and crashed it down a 40-foot embankment off I-85 near Sugar Hill Outdoors on JD Brooks Road. Jackson County Sheriff Janis G. Mangum said in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon that everyone is going home safe outside of a few people scratched up from the thorns.

Job well done to all who assisted in this half day hunt. Hall County Deputy Adams and his K9 Ann, she's a good... Posted by Janis G Mangum on Friday, September 9, 2022

Mangum had previously said that the sheriff's office had been looking for a man wearing tan pants, white shirt and carrying a backpack. He was arrested wearing none of those reported accessories.