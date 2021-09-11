Funeral arrangements set for Jackson County deputy who died following shooting

Memorial Park Funeral Home in Braselton is in charge of the arrangements, the sheriff said.

BRASELTON, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been set for a Jackson County deputy who died after being shot in the line of duty.

Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said a funeral will be held Monday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. for Deputy Lena Marshall at the Free Chapel Church Braselton Campus. It's located at 2001 Cherry Drive in Braselton.

Memorial Park Funeral Home in Braselton is in charge of the arrangements.

All law enforcement will meet at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Monday morning, 555 Stan Evans Drive, Jefferson, before 11 a.m. and leave at noon to travel to the church.

In a social media post, Mangum asked for everyone to continue to pray for Marshall's family and friends.

Deputies said Marshall, who goes by Nicole, was responding to a domestic call on Highway 124 Friday night when she was shot. She died Monday at the hospital.