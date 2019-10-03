A well-known religious leader has been named pastor of Atlanta megachurch New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

"A new chapter begins as we announce Pastor Jamal Bryant as New Birth’s new senior pastor," the church posted on its Instagram page.

Bryant is also a philanthropist and author.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will install its new pastor on Sunday, March 10. The church is holding two services Sunday: one at 9:30 a.m. and another at 6:45 p.m.

Long died at age 63 in January 2017 from cancer-related causes. Bishop Stephen A. Davis was named the interim interim pastor until he stepped down earlier this year.

In 1987, Long became the pastor of New Birth which, at the time, had around 300 members. The church now has thousands of members.

