Clayton County PD reassigns officer indicted for murder in Jamarion Robinson case after family outcry

The family of Jamarion Robinson, who was shot 59 times by federal task force agents in 2016, is planning a press conference for Thursday.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County officer indicted for murder in the case of a Black man shot and killed by federal task force agents in 2016 has been moved to "non-training duty" after an outcry about his continuing role in the department by the family of the man and a popular YouTube account.

Jamarion Robinson, 26, was killed six years ago when he was shot nearly 60 times by U.S. Marshals agents and officers working with a Marshals task force, leaving him with 76 bullet wounds.

The case languished for several years until Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought it to a grand jury last year, which indicted two law enforcement agents involved in the incident - U.S. Marshal Eric Heinze and Clayton County Police Officer Kristopher Hutchens - for murder.

Hutchens has remained with the Clayton County Police Department since then, evidently in a training role. The department had said in March he was placed on administrative duty.

"Recent concerns presented to the Clayton County Board of Commissioners about the administrative assignment of Sergeant K. Hutchens, to the in-service training unit have impacted the Board and the Clayton County Police Department. Chief Kevin Roberts has reconsidered the Sergeant’s assignment, and moved him to a non-training duty; effective immediately," a CCPD statement said.

The role came under scrutiny this week when the case was highlighted by the YouTube account of Dr. Rashad Richey, who produces a popular commentary program "Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey."

A video on Hutchens published on Tuesday, "Cop Indicted For Murder Of Black Man Still Training Officers HOW TO SHOOT" had been viewed nearly 90,000 times as of Wednesday.

It also prompted new reaction from Robinson's family, who have now planned a press conference for Thursday at 1 p.m. in front of the department's Jonesboro headquarters.

According to a release, they will be "demanding Hutchens be released from his duties."

The release said Hutchens has been involved in the training of Clayton County SWAT officers.

"This is not only a slap in the face of the family who will be mourning six years of Jamarion’s death this Friday but shows the disparity in the law as Hutchens is indicted on multiple felony charges," the release said.

According to the police release, the trial for Hutchens and Heinze is due to begin on Sept. 12.

Attorneys for the officers late last year filed requests to have the case moved to federal court where court records show the pair would plan to seek immunity as federal officers, a move the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has objected to.

Robinson had been a college football player at Clark Atlanta University and Tuskegee University, and had no criminal convictions.

The Marshals Regional Task Force said it was serving an arrest warrant on behalf of Gwinnett Police and Atlanta Police, over incidents in which he had allegedly poured gas on the floor beneath his bed and in front of his mother’s bedroom and for allegedly pointing a gun at officers while being confronted at a friend’s apartment complex.

Robinson’s mom said she called police, not to have him arrested, but to get him mental health assistance. His mother said at the time he had been recently diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, and that police were aware of this.

A private detective hired by his mother uncovered evidence of gunshots straight into the ground where his body was laying. There is no body-camera video of the shooting though because, at the time, federal policies didn't allow for U.S. Marshals or local police officers assisting them to wear body cameras.