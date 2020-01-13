COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Scott Kennedy keeps his work boots by the door.

So, when he heard a loud crash outside his door Sunday evening, he knew immediately something was not right.

“I grabbed my work boots slipped them on. When I came out, I could see out at the intersection, one car crumpled and another car starting to be on fire,” Kennedy explained to 11Alive’s Elwyn Lopez.

He told his wife to call 911 and ran out the door to help.

Police said that fire was caused by a crash that happened on Jamerson Road near Neville Way, early Monday morning. According to authorities, 17-year-old Kayleigh Neste lost control of her car and cross the double lines, hitting an oncoming car driven by another teen.

Kennedy said he was able to get Neste and pulled her out of her burning car.

“We got her out, got her as stationary as possible,” he said.

But inside the other car, was a trapped 16-year-old driver, whose car was just moments from also catching fire.

“As the oil was starting to come down the road, the fire was climbing and going toward the oil, and going toward the other vehicle, so it was going to happen,” he described.

Kennedy said he and another bystander used a truck to separate the two cars to keep the flames from spreading.

When paramedics and firefighters arrived on scene, they were able to get the 16-year-old out of the car. She was taken to a hospital, and it’s likely that Kennedy’s actions may have saved her life. However, it was too late for Neste, who did not survive.

It’s a somber fact that Kennedy said has been weighing on everyone involved.

“We all are thinking about the people that are involved,” he said. “I mean, it’s on everybody’s mind. I think everyone is just kinda, you know, sad.”

After the news of Neste's death, the Cobb County school district issued a statement, noting that counselors will be available to students and staff during the difficult time."

