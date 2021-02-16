Gwinnett man killed in Athens wreck

Police said this is the 7th fatal crash this year.

ATHENS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man died days after a crash in Athens, police said.

James Hughes, 55, of Lawrenceville, was involved in an accident on Feb. 13. Two days later, police said he succumbed to his injuries.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the two-vehicle crash on Atlanta Highway at Classic Road.

Both drivers were transported by EMS to a local hospital with serious injuries. The condition of the other driver is not known.

The crash investigation is ongoing, police said, and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it -- or has information regarding the crash -- to contact Lt. McIlvanie at jonathan.mcilvaine@accgov.com or (762) 400-7089.