He's helped students through hard times for 9 years. Now, he must say goodbye as he enters retirement.

"Mr. James," as he's lovingly known, has worked in the Commons Dining Hall for nine years. He's a fixture on campus and a friendly face students can rely on.

KENNESAW, Ga. — For nine years, longtime Kennesaw State employee James Hughes has done more than just serve students food. Hughes left a mark on the students as he helped them through hardships and given them advice. As he enters retirement, the KSU community will never forget him as they wish him well.

"I help them because I needed help, too, at one time and people helped me," he explained.

Hughes, lovingly known as "Mr. James", became a fixture on campus and a friendly face students could rely on in the Commons Dining Hall.

"He's always smiling and giving advice to anybody that'll hear it," students shared.

Join me in saying CONGRATULATIONS to James Hughes on his retirement! He's known as 'Mr. .James' at Kennesaw State... Posted by Liza Lucas 11Alive on Friday, December 9, 2022

Raised in 14 different foster homes, Hughes knows what it's like to go through tough times, and he's used that experience to connect with students who are struggling.

"I never met my parents until I was 38 years old," he explained. "When I'm here, it feels like family."

That help has also extended beyond conversation and advice. At times, Mr. James has bought students clothes, given them money and opened up his home to those in need.

"I love this job. I don't care that I push a cart. I'm happy with that. What makes me happy are the people I meet while I'm here," Hughes said.

Longtime @eatKSU dining room attendant James Hughes was honored today in a retirement ceremony celebrating more than nine years of service. Affectionately called "Mr. James" among students, he established himself as a beloved mentor, confidant and friend to all he encountered. pic.twitter.com/KObUGpJl7h — Kennesaw State (@kennesawstate) December 7, 2022

This week will be a special legacy celebrated by the university as Hughes wraps up his last days on the job. He hopes to leave a little bit of himself behind as the blueprint for others.