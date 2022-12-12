He's helped students through hard times for 9 years. Now, he must say goodbye as he enters retirement.

KENNESAW, Ga. — For nine years, longtime Kennesaw State employee James Hughes has done more than just serve students food. Hughes left a mark on the students as he helped them through hardships and given them advice. As he enters retirement, the KSU community will never forget him as they wish him well.
"I help them because I needed help, too, at one time and people helped me," he explained.
Hughes, lovingly known as "Mr. James", became a fixture on campus and a friendly face students could rely on in the Commons Dining Hall.
"He's always smiling and giving advice to anybody that'll hear it," students shared.
Raised in 14 different foster homes, Hughes knows what it's like to go through tough times, and he's used that experience to connect with students who are struggling.
"I never met my parents until I was 38 years old," he explained. "When I'm here, it feels like family."
That help has also extended beyond conversation and advice. At times, Mr. James has bought students clothes, given them money and opened up his home to those in need.
"I love this job. I don't care that I push a cart. I'm happy with that. What makes me happy are the people I meet while I'm here," Hughes said.
This week will be a special legacy celebrated by the university as Hughes wraps up his last days on the job. He hopes to leave a little bit of himself behind as the blueprint for others.
"What they give me is what I try to give back," he said. "Be kind to people. Sometimes a small word can help a person out."