x
71-year-old found dead, reward offered in his case

The City of Newnan is offering a $5,000 reward.
Credit: Newnan Police Department
NEWNAN, Ga. — Police are asking for help finding the person they say is responsible for murdering a 71-year-old man. James Lee Petty was found dead with a gunshot wound in the early morning hours of June 11. 

EMS were initially called out to the residence on West Washington Street for a “person down,” call, according to the Newnan Police Department. Police identified the victim as Petty and the investigation began. 

Anyone with information about Petty’s homicide is asked to call the Newnan Police Department with the information below:  

Lt. Tate Washington Ext:114 

Sgt. Chris Robinson Ext:155 

Newnan Police Tip Line: (770) 254-2350 

Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477). 

People coming forward with information can remain anonymous, Newnan Police said. 

Credit: Newnan Police Department
