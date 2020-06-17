71-year-old found dead, reward offered in his case

The City of Newnan is offering a $5,000 reward.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Police are asking for help finding the person they say is responsible for murdering a 71-year-old man. James Lee Petty was found dead with a gunshot wound in the early morning hours of June 11.

EMS were initially called out to the residence on West Washington Street for a “person down,” call, according to the Newnan Police Department. Police identified the victim as Petty and the investigation began.

The City of Newnan is offering a $5,000 reward.

Anyone with information about Petty’s homicide is asked to call the Newnan Police Department with the information below:

Lt. Tate Washington Ext:114

Sgt. Chris Robinson Ext:155

Newnan Police Tip Line: (770) 254-2350

Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

People coming forward with information can remain anonymous, Newnan Police said.