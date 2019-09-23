ATLANTA — A Georgia Tech student died this weekend in a swimming accident, the school confirmed Monday.

James Strock, a second-year computer engineering student, "excelled academically" and was an "active member of our campus community," Georgia Tech's Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students John M. Stein said in a note to students.

"Georgia Tech is deeply saddened to report the death of undergraduate student James Strock, who went missing while swimming in northwest metro Atlanta on Saturday afternoon," the school said in a statement. "We are in touch with his family and continue to provide support to them."

Strock was originally from Uganda and had moved to the U.S. when he was 16, Stein's letter to students said.

The letter said he had worked hard to adapt to his new surroundings, frequented the campus recreation center and was active in campus ministry. He had also completed a co-op program with DataPath in Lawrenceville this summer.

"On behalf of Georgia Tech, we offer our deepest condolences to James' family and friends during this difficult time," Stein wrote. "I have been in constant contact with his family and will continue to be there to support them,"

Grief counseling will be available to students through the school's Counseling Center in the Student Services Building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout this week, Stein's letter said. Those grieving can also call 404-894-2575 for after-hours support.

MORE HEADLINES

Mom of 1-year-old twins who had car stolen gifted new child seats by officers during traffic stop

Beaumont hotel employee hailed as a hero after running hotel solo during Imelda's flooding

Cherokee County deputy rescues puppy found abandoned at homeless camp with no food or water