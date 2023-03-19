East Cobb house destroyed by Sunday fire

Firefighters made contact with the homeowner who told them no one was home.

MARIETTA, Ga. — An East Cobb house was completely destroyed Sunday after a fire broke out.

More than a dozen Cobb County Fire units were called to the area of Jameson Road NE -- not far from Sandy Plains Road around 1:45 p.m.

Crews said they had to work to keep the flames from spreading into the woods and to other houses.

Firefighters made contact with the homeowner who told them no one was home. There were no injuries reported.

An adjacent garage was also destroyed.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.