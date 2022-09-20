Mom cherishes memories after death of 13-year-old son

Jamiren's mom, Chanell Crosby, said she's working closely with police to find the people who were with her son just before his death.

LITHONIA, Ga. — Police are searching for answers in the death of a 13-year-old boy in Lithonia.

Family members said it was Jamiren Crosby's body found Monday afternoon, outside an apartment complex, just minutes from his home in Lithonia. Jamiren's mom Chanell Crosby said she's working closely with police to find the people who were with her son just before his death.

Authorities said this is an active investigation and they're currently pursuing every lead. However, they haven't yet released his cause of death or even confirmed the victim’s identity.

Chanell said she wants everyone to know who her son was.

In the 5th grade, Chanell said her son Jamiren invited her to his school dance.

"I never wore a prom dress until I went with him. Never wore a prom dress until I went with him," she said.

Chanell said she didn't finish school so she never went to a dance, and didn’t walk at graduation either. She wanted it to be different for her son.

"I went to everything, his dances, anything. I donated to the school, went to speak to the kids at the school, gave cakes to the school," she said.

She said Jamiren was making straight A's at the DeKalb Alternative School and had just joined the football team.

"I wanted him to know how important education was. Education was everything and it meant so much to teach him," she said.

Jamiren's family told police he was last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday, when he left home with some new friends.

"He was always outgoing, courageous, talented, he was a good person to be around. I don't understand why anyone would want to hurt him," she said.

His mom wants to know what happened to her little boy.

"It was senseless, gun violence, it could be envy, jealousy. He didn't know what he was getting himself into as a growing child. As a mother, I just try to be here for him. Redirect him to keep genuine people around him," she said.

Chanell said people who loved her son have been telling her all day how sorry they are that he's gone. His 1st and 3rd grade teachers called to tell her what they remembered about him.

"A lot of teachers, it was hard work with Jamiren, but I was always going to push him to make sure he got the best out of the world," she said.