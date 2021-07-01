Alpharetta man pleads guilty to assaulting police officers during Jan. 6 riot, records show

Kevin Douglas Creek is facing up to eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

WASHINGTON — An Alpharetta native has pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 riot that swarmed the U.S. Capitol building. Now the man is facing up to eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Kevin Douglas Creek pleaded guilty to "assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers" on Wednesday, according to the United States Department of Justice. Court documents show Creek assaulted two police officers from the Metropolitan Police Department at approximately 2:28 p.m. on Jan. 6 from the West Terrace area of the Capitol. Creek reportedly struck one officer in the hand, as well as pushed and kicked a second officer.

Creek was arrested in connection to the ransacking of the U.S. Capitol on June 9 in John's Creek, making the total number of Jan. 6 riot arrests with strong Georgia ties 16. When asked if he regretted his actions, the 47-year-old allegedly told agents he is "50/50," as reported in a "Statement of Facts" charging document.

"Creek disclosed that he was tear gassed at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Creek discussed running up the stairs of the Capitol building and attempting to get inside," the document states. "Creek talked about having trouble at the door he ran to because the police were gassing individuals at his door. Creek also mentioned he was bruised from his activity at the Capitol and admitted to a long car ride to get to DC. Creek made general comments regarding always being armed but did not directly say whether he was armed at the Capitol."

Creek initially faced six charges following arrest:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Physical Violence on Capitol Grounds

Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder

Assault, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers

Creek will face up to three years of supervised release, as well as eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled for March 10, 2022. The FBI is still investigating the case.