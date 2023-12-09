Family, friends gather to celebrate life of East Point 2-year-old found dead at landfill

The case has taken several turns since J'Asiah Mitchell was first reported missing.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends are gathering to celebrate the life of a 2-year-old found dead in a landfill in August.

J'Asiah Mitchell's loved ones asked the community to bring teddy bears and basketballs to remember the lost child. The family is also accepting donations; over $10,000 has been raised to help Mitchell's mother with expenses.

The celebration of life was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Carrolton.

In an obituary shared with 11Alive, his family described the toddler as having a "big, beautiful smile" and "joyous energy." He loved his scooter, playing basketball, dancing and loved to eat - especially chicken.

J'Asiah Mitchell was reported missing on Aug. 16. Authorities said his father, Artavious North, reported that the toddler had been kidnapped in a robbery attempt. However, DeKalb County police determined that had never happened.

Searching attempts led to the discovery of toddler's remains in the landfill on Aug. 23. J'Asiah's remains were positively identified more than a week later.