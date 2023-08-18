'Somebody's got some answers' | Grandfather of missing 2-year-old pleads to public

Search efforts were focused around an East Point apartment complex again Friday.

EAST POINT, Ga. — As the search for a missing DeKalb County toddler stretches through a second day, loved ones are fearing the worst.

East Point Police Department officers were actively searching for missing 2-year-old J'Asiah Mitchell Friday. The toddler has been missing since Wednesday night.

Authorities started draining a pond at the Elite at Lakeview Apartments in East Point in an effort to leave no stone unturned. Police stressed earlier in the day there was no specific information to believe the toddler would be found in the pond - just that they are exhausting all efforts.

"We are following all leads as it pertains to this case," police said in a statement.

Family once again joined investigators at the complex, desperate for updates.

"Somebody's got some answers, just please say something," J'Asiah's grandfather Jonathan Wyatt pleaded Friday.

Wyatt said the search has been surreal as more agencies became involved and it has expanded. Police officers have collected evidence - but there are still no answers.

"I can't even put some of it in words," Wyatt said. "People don't understand, you see stuff like this all the time on TV, but it don't hit home."

DeKalb County Police Department originally reported J'Asiah's disappearance as a kidnapping but walked back the messaging after investigators said new evidence came to light. Late Thursday night, the toddler's father -- Artavious North -- was arrested, accused of making false statements and false report of a crime. Police determined no armed robbery or kidnapping occurred in DeKalb County, as previously believed.

The toddler's 23-year-old father is now in custody in the DeKalb County Jail.

The distressed grandfather said ultimately, the whole situation is not fair to J'Asiah.

"Ain't but 2 years old," Wyatt said. "Don't know what's going on, none of that."

He said the toddler showed nothing but love, even to strangers. He finds it hard to believe that anyone would want to do the child harm which is the most worrying part as the toddler's disappearance inches toward a third day.