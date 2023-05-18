Fairburn family organizes book drive to honor memory of son

Jason Jackson, 14, loved books and now his family is helping other kids with a book drive benefitting Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — It has been three months since Jason Jackson passed and although his family is still grieving his loss they want to be sure his legacy isn’t forgotten.

“He was a happy boy. Loved to be around students and kids. He was just a happy kid," said Jeff Jackson, the teen's father.

The 14-year-old was a beacon of light for this Fairburn family. That light dimmed as the teen had health challenges including seizures which claimed his life in February.

He loved books, according to his dad Jeff, which has inspired the family to organize a book drive in his memory to help other sick kids.

“He just loved the fact that mom would go in and read to him at night. He loved pictures in books and the stories behind books," said Jeff.

The drive is organized through Amazon and all the books will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Scottish Rite location.

“When you have a family who has lost a child, often there is that feeling of being out of control, not knowing what to do but to be able to give back is so healing for that family," said Amy Kuhns, the manager for Grateful Patient Families for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

The drive started this week and will run until June 6.

On June 7, on what would have been Jason’s 15th birthday, the books will be donated to the hospital to encourage and spark some joy in other kids.

Hospital officials say this drive will make a big difference for every kid there.

“Books specifically are so important they are an amazing distraction tool for our patients who are going through obvious trials and tribulations of their own," said Julia Ward, who is also with Grateful Patient Families.

The Jacksons say they have already collected more than 300 books and expect to have well over 1,000 when the drive is finished.