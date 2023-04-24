Former NBA player Javaris Crittenton who was accused in 2011 murder could be released soon, court docs show

Since the former NBA player has served 10 years in prison, his time was commuted and he could be released on probation soon, according to court documents.

ATLANTA — Former NBA and Georgia Tech player Javaris Crittenton could be released from prison soon after his sentence was modified in a hearing last Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was convicted after he pleaded guilty in April 2015 in the 2011 shooting death of a woman, Julian Jones. Crittenton has been serving time since for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault charges.

According to court documents filed on April 21, 2023, as part of his plea deal with then-Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, Crittenton would have been subject to having his sentenced modified after serving five years of his sentence, "provided he meet certain behavior-based criteria."

Attorneys for Crittenton filed motions to get that sentence modified soon after his original sentencing, which were accepted in last Tuesday's hearing.

As such, a Fulton County judge has ordered the former player's sentence be modified to a 20-year sentence on the voluntary manslaughter charge -- with 10 of those years already served in confinement and the remaining 10 to be served on probation. Crittenton has also been ordered to serve 20 years on probation for the aggravated assault charge, which will run consecutive to the other. This means that Crittenton would serve his last 30 years on probation, the court documents show.

Among the conditions for his release, Crittenton must complete 7,200 hours of community service during the first 10 years of probation by speaking to organizations dedicated to preventing young people from joining gangs. He must also wear an ankle monitor and adhere to a curfew for the first five years, during "intensive probation."

After the judge ruled last Tuesday to modify Crittenton's sentence, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to ask the modified sentence, be rescinded, saying current D.A. Fani Willis once represented Crittenton and the office "lacked jurisdiction" to enter into the modified sentence.

The judge, however, denied that motion on Friday, saying that "representation of a criminal defendant by a lawyer in the district attorney's office does not automatically disqualify other members of that office from prosecuting the case."

Crittenton, was originally charged along with co-defendant Douglas Gamble, 29, his cousin, with murder, felony murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and participation in criminal street gang activity for the Aug. 19, 2011 shooting.

According to previous reports, during an apparent drive-by shooting, a gunman opened fire on a group of people where he fatally struck Julian Jones. Officials said the shots were meant for the man walking with her.

Investigators said that shooting was the latest in a series of revenge attacks, which police believe were gang-related, in retaliation for an earlier armed robbery of Crittenton.

In August 2011, Crittenton waived extradition after he was arrested in L.A. One month later, he was released on $230,000 bond. In January 2014, he was among more than a dozen people arrested in a cocaine trafficking ring.