Gospel singer Jekalyn Carr talks about her 'You Will Win' conference in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Gospel singer Jekalyn Carr is preparing to let you know it is your winning season. June 23rd and 24th she will be hosting her two-day "You Will Win" conference right here in Atlanta.

She talks about her expectations, what she hopes attendees take from the conference and new music.

The conference's website describes the event as one for "conscientious entrepreneurs and serves as a tool to empower people to break molds, shatter social & economic barriers, and to win in every aspect of their lives."

For tickets head over to www.youwillwin.org. Packages start at $129 for the two-day conference and night services.

Guest speakers will include actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery and YouTube family sensation The Pantons Squad, as well as several other notable names.