ATLANTA — A jury found the press secretary for former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed guilty of obstruction on Thursday.

Jenna Garland was found guilty of obstruction for allegedly telling city workers to delay communications and purposely release confusing information.

Earlier in the year, Attorney General Chris Carr's office said Garland faces the two charges for obstructing requests made for records by an Atlanta TV station.

"The citation alleges that Garland instructed the Director of Communications for the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management to '[d]rag this out as long as possible [a]nd provide information in the most confusing format available'," according a release from Carr's office.

Carr's office says Garland obstructed a second request from the TV station about six weeks later, ordering an underling to wait to process it until the city received a second open records request.

Garland rejected a plea deal earlier this year.

The case took just two days as opening statements began on Tuesday at the Fulton County State Court.

