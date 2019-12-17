ATLANTA — A jury has been selected in the case against the former press secretary for Mayor Kasim Reed.

Jenna Garland is charged with obstruction for allegedly telling city workers to delay communications and purposely release confusing information.

Earlier in the year, Attorney General Chris Carr's office said Garland faces the two charges for obstructing requests made for records by an Atlanta TV station.

"The citation alleges that Garland instructed the Director of Communications for the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management to '[d]rag this out as long as possible [a]nd provide information in the most confusing format available'," according a release from Carr's office.

Carr's office says Garland obstructed a second request from the TV station about six weeks later, ordering an underling to wait to process it until the City received a second open records request.

Garland switched to a job in the private sector following the conclusion of Reed's term in office.

Garland rejected a plea deal earlier this year.

Opening statements for the trial are scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Fulton County Sate Court.

