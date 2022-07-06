Firefighter hurt battling Atlanta house fire

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department had to force entry into the home

ATLANTA — A firefighter was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries sustained while battling a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department responded to the home off Jett Street NW just after midnight.

The firefighters had to enter into the basement of the one-story home as there was no working power or gas, they said.

There was no one inside the home at the time of the fire and officials said there are no further details on what sparked the blaze.



