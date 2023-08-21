'Preparedness and awareness' | Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta security team prepares for the High Holidays

At least three antisemitic incidents were reported in the metro Atlanta area in August.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Jewish community leaders in metro Atlanta said they are prepared to celebrate the High Holidays — also known as the High Holy Days — safely.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year celebration, begins at sunset on Friday, Sept. 15, and ends at sundown on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, will be observed just before sunset on Sunday, Sept. 24, until after nightfall on Monday, Sept. 25.

"Year-round, we prepare and try to make our facilities as safe and secure as possible," Secure Community Network Community Safety Director Brian Davis said. "We offer webinars monthly and especially before the High Holidays we start a series weekly of how to prepare for any type of emergency."

Davis works with the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta on its safety plans throughout the year. He said they're constantly preparing for potential threats.

"Preparedness and awareness. When you see something, say something," he said. "Go about your life as normal, just be vigilant and secured and prepared for whatever may come and have a plan in place."

This month, at least three antisemitic incidents were reported in the metro Atlanta area.

In early August, Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin denounced the distribution of antisemitic flyers in the area.

Last Wednesday, police investigated a bomb threat at the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta and the Breman Museum.

June Neumark, a concerned citizen, learned of two swastikas etched into a bench off Cheshire Bridge Road that same day.

"When I see a swastika, that's the very first and only thing I think about: the intent and the true hatred for people who are Jewish," she said. "I think we need to be aware and not take it lightly."

Neumark came back the next morning to paint over them.

"I felt upset," she said. "I just hope there won't be any other symbols like that and I hope this was just a passing thing."

Davis said his team at Secure Community Network is made aware of threats regularly. They evaluate each one.