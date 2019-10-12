The Hoschton city councilmember who came under scrutiny when reports of racially-charged comments were spotlighted has decided to step down.

"I have resigned effective today at 3 p.m.," Jim Cleveland said in an email to 11Alive. He did not elaborate on why he has chosen to leave office.

Over the summer, community members were outraged after Hoschton Mayor Theresa Kenerly and City Councilman Jim Cleveland reportedly made racist comments about a black candidate up for a job as city administrator, saying the town “wasn’t ready for it. In May, the Associated Press reported Kenerly “doesn’t recall saying that.”

Cleveland was also under scrutiny for reportedly saying that he is against interracial marriage due to his Christian beliefs, the Associated Press reported, citing a local news outlet.

After the backlash, the NAACP said in a statement that would investigate the alleged racist remarks and any possible civil rights violations associated with Hoschton’s hiring process.

After the controversy, 11Alive spoke with the candidate, Keith Henry, who said he wasn't astonished to learn what happened. The 34-year-old has spent more than a decade in public administration and has a masters degree in the same field.

In an email obtained by 11Alive, a city council member reportedly wrote that she heard Mayor Kenerly talk about Henry saying, “She proceeded to tell me that the candidate was real good, but he was black and we don’t have a big black population and she just didn’t think Hoschton was ready for that.”

Henry said he had no clue about the alleged discrimination until he was contacted by a reporter. And, after reading those words, Henry said he felt compelled to file a lawsuit.

He said the mayor did call to say she was sorry, but he didn't think it was much of an apology.

"I think that was telling because she wasn’t apologizing for the action as much as it sounded like an apology for being found out," Natalie Woodward, Henry's attorney told 11Alive in May.

