President, CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive passes away

ATLANTA — Jimmy Ellis, CEO and president of Jim Ellis Automotive Group passed away Saturday. He was 67.

Ellis died peacefully at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital "surrounded by loved ones," according to his family.

The Atlanta native got his start in DeKalb as a volunteer at a mechanical shop, where he would work long hours after school learning about cars, his obituary said. Ellis then worked full-time as a technician and began the career path that led him on the path to owning his family's company.

At just 28, Ellis became general manager of a Porsche-Audi dealership in Tucker.

Ellis became the President and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group in 2015 when his mother and father, Jim Ellis Jr, stepped away from the company. Prior to that, he was the vice president and chief operating officer, the obituary said.

The Jim Ellis Automotive Group has 20 dealerships, comprised of 17 brands. The company's current brands include Alfa Romeo, Audi, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Hyundai, Kia, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jimmy Ellis, longtime community advocate for the City of Chamblee. ... Posted by City of Chamblee, GA on Monday, November 7, 2022

Ellis had many hobbies such as boating, fishing, golfing, exercising and driving fast cars, according to his family.

He is survived by his father and mother and several siblings.

Funeral services for Ellis will be held on Wednesday at Johns Creek Baptist Church at 11 a.m. All locations will be closed Wednesday for his funeral.

His burial will follow the funeral at Peachtree Memorial Park in Peachtree Corners.