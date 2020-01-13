BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing 90-year-old Alzheimer’s patient.

Police said they are actively searching the area of Blair Circle near Johnson Ferry Road.

Joanne Yim, a 90-year-old Asian female is about 5-foot tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a black jacket in the area of Blair Circle and Johnson Ferry Road.

Investigators believe she left her home between 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone who sees Yim is asked to call 911. Anyone who has information about Yim’s whereabouts should call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0600.

