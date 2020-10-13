Metro Atlanta company looks to fill 250 warehouse jobs

ProLogistix says they are recruiting to place 250 people to work in the Fairburn area within the next three weeks.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — As unemployment numbers continue to remain high due to the coronavirus pandemic, one local employment agency said it is looking to fill 250 jobs.

They are holding a job fair at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Career Center, located at 3121 Highway 34 East in Newnan, on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They said open positions are for general warehouse workers who will push and pull carts with electronic equipment onto trucks for shipping.

The starting pay, they, said is $16.75 an hour.