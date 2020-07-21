LIST: These companies are hiring in metro Atlanta

We've done some research for those of you seeking jobs and found that the jobs are out there.

ATLANTA — In the middle of a global pandemic and many industries hurting more than others, there are still jobs to be found in the metro Atlanta area. We've done some research for those of you seeking jobs and found that the jobs are out there.

Here is a list of companies hiring, compiled by 11Alive, as of July 21, 2020:

Aldi: The grocery store has five positions for cashiers, associates and manager trainees. It is unclear how many people they are looking to hire in these roles at its metro Atlanta stores. To apply, click here.

Amazon: They are currently hiring for seven jobs in the metro Atlanta. It is not known how many positions they are looking to fill for these roles. Most of the positions are in the company's warehouses throughout the metro. They say all positions start at a minimum of $15/hr. Learn more on their website.

Barnes and Noble College: With classes set to resume at Georgia Tech, Emory, Mercer, Georgia Gwinnett, and Clayton State, the bookstores on campus have nine positions open. It is unclear how many people they are looking to hire, but if you love books and helping students, check out their website.

Coca-Cola: The soft drink company needs warehouse workers at their College Park facility. The listing says they are offering healthcare, retirement benefits, and paid time off. They also show five other positions they are looking to fill.

Domino's: The pizza chain continues to seek employees for its 140 stores throughout the area. Positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, and managers. Visit their website for more information.

Goodwill of North Georgia: From retail store associates to warehouse associates, Goodwill has more than 100 positions to fill in the metro Atlanta area. For more, click here.

Home Depot: The home improvement superstore from Atlanta is hiring in-store positions, warehouse positions, and corporate positions. They list more than 1,200 jobs currently in Georgia.

IKEA: The Atlanta store is hiring for several positions. Some are seasonal and others are full time. See all the jobs listed here.

Kroger: The grocery store has many jobs available and is actively hiring at many different stores. From grocery clerks to cake decorators, there is something for you. On their website, they list nearly 1,000 positions open.

Piedmont Healthcare: The hospital chain is looking for "Difference Makers," as they state on their website. They said there are many needs right now in the Atlanta area, including RNs, medical technologists, and surgical techs.

Publix: The grocery store lists 25 jobs in the metro Atlanta area. Everything from security to a seasonal pharmacist. Click here to see more.

Shepherd Center: Do you love helping others? The Shepherd Center in Atlanta currently has more than 80 jobs listed on their website.

Target: A quick Google search for Target jobs in Atlanta brought up nearly 100 results. From customer service representatives to seasonal positions. Click here to see more.

TJX: The brand that owns TJMaxx, Home Goods, and Marshalls has 165 positions open in the Atlanta area. See their website for more details.

UPS: The shipping giant who calls Atlanta home currently lists 15 full-time jobs and 30 part-time jobs. They include positions from a package handler in the warehouse to delivery drivers and data engineers. Visit their website for information.

Walgreens: Early in the pandemic, the store said they were looking to fill many positions. A recent check of their website, they still have many positions open. Simply put in your location, click the store and see the jobs on their website.

Walmart: The retail giant continues to look for employees in a variety of positions from cashiers to stockers. Their website lists 38 hourly positions and 43 full-time positions in Atlanta.

Zaxby's: A current listing says they are hiring cashiers and cooks. You don't need any experience, but you must be at least 16-years-old. Click here to apply.