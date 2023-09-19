Amazon is going on a hiring spree in Georgia

The e-commerce giant announced that it is hiring 250,000 people for full-time, seasonal and part-time roles.

ATLANTA — Amazon is going on a hiring spree and Georgia will be a hot spot for jobs.

The e-commerce giant announced that it is hiring 250,000 people for full-time, seasonal and part-time roles. According to Amazon, at least 12,000 roles will be in Georgia and are available to applicants from "all backgrounds and experience levels."

Customer fulfillment and transportation employees can earn, on average, more than $20.50 an hour for those roles.

“Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them," John Felton, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, said in a news release.

Felton also touted Amazon's policy of offering health care benefits, starting the first day of work and pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice.

Jobs within Amazon include packaging, sorting, shipping, and more. Employees can earn between $17 and $28 per hour, depending on the position.