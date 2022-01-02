AT&T looking to fill over 600 positions in Georgia

According to the company's website, over 260 of those positions are in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — One of the world's largest telecommunications companies is looking to fill over 600 open positions in Georgia.

In a statement on Wednesday, an AT&T spokesperson said the company is hiring for over 600 roles in the Peach State for positions including retail management, retail sales consultant, field sales representative, network expert and technician.

According to a job listing page on AT&T's website, over 260 of the 600 available jobs in Georgia are open in Atlanta. Alpharetta has more than 34 positions open.

The company said they offer "a competitive salary and benefits," including medical and dental coverage if eligible, a 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off. There are full and part-time jobs available.