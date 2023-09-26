Bank of America raises minimum wage to $23 an hour

The bank has more than 5,000 employees in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Bank of America will boost its minimum hourly wage to $23 this fall.

It marks another step in the company's ongoing plan to reach a minimum wage of $25 per hour by 2025, according to reporting from the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

That initiative was announced more than two years ago by CEO Brian Moynihan. It followed the bank's pledge in April 2019 for a minimum wage of $20 per hour by 2021, meeting that target earlier than expected in March 2020.

Bank of America said the hike, which will take effect in October, will increase the minimum salary of full-time employees to nearly $48,000 a year — up from about $45,000 a year ago.

The latest increase will affect thousands of employees. The bank declined to share a specific count. The company has 5,580 employees in Georgia, with 5,100 in Atlanta, according to a company spokesperson. There are 110 financial centers and 7 offices in the city.