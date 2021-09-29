Fulton, Gwinnett school systems to hold bus driver hiring events

Amid a state and nationwide bus driver shortage, two metro Atlanta school districts are holding hiring events for roles with their transportation teams.

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta school districts are looking for candidates to join their transportation teams, and they're each holding hiring events.

Both the Fulton County School District and Gwinnett County School District are looking to meet and hire prospective bus drivers starting this week. The events are happening amid a severe state and nationwide school bus driver shortage.

Fulton County School System recently announced a pay increase, saying it's working to be more competitive in the job market and retain employees. The county now says pay for bus drivers starts at $20.40 an hour and it's offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus as a recruitment incentive. Fulton's hiring event is on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Gwinnett County also implemented a driver pay increase this year, saying in a statement the school system is offering wages from $17.98 to $25.48 per hour. Drivers can work between six and eight hours daily for morning and afternoon routes. Prospective Gwinnett Schools bus drivers don't have to have a commercial license. The school system said it supports new drivers throughout the training process, receiving full pay throughout. Some of Gwinnett's hiring events — which are happening over the course of seven days from Thursday, Sept. 30 to Thursday, Oct. 7 — are virtual and some are in-person.

"Excellent benefits, fully paid training, and a great work schedule. They follow the student calendar and enjoy the benefit of time off on student holidays as well as summers off with full pay" Gwinnett Schools said.

Here is a list of information for bus driver hiring events in each county:

Fulton County Schools

Saturday, October 2, 2021 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. South Transportation, 107 Heath Street in Fairburn

Gwinnett County Schools

(Virtual) Thursday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — RecruitMilitary Virtual Job Fair, registration required

(Virtual) Friday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. — Virtual Bus Driver Job Fair, registration required

Saturday, Oct. 2, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Oktoberfest in Downtown Duluth, located at 3167 Main Street in Duluth

Saturday, Oct. 2, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.— Oktoberfest in Downtown Lawrenceville, located at 70 South Clayton Street in Lawrenceville

(Virtual) Tuesday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. — Virtual Bus Driver Job Fair, registration required

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 6 to 8:30 p.m. — National Night Out at Lilburn City Park, located at 76 Main Street NW in Lilburn

(Virtual) Thursday, Oct. 7, 3 p.m. — Virtual Bus Driver Job Fair, registration required

Candidates should bring a valid Georgia driver’s license and references to the hiring events. Background checks will be offered at no charge for Fulton County prospective drivers.