Kroger's Atlanta division to hold 1-day job fair to fill 863 positions

The event will be for stories throughout the Atlanta division including parts of eastern Alabama and South Carolina

ATLANTA — A major grocery retailer with stores across metro Atlanta announced on Sunday that it hopes to fill more than 863 positions for the holiday season during an upcoming job fair.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, Kroger said in a media release. Those interested in a position are asked to apply on the Kroger jobs webpage prior to the job fair and return to their desired store during the fair hours. No appointment is necessary.

"Recruitment, development, and advancement of diverse talent, at every level of the business, including leadership, remains a focus for Kroger," the company said.

It also pointed to the company's Feed Your Future programs which include a tuition reimbursement benefit of up to $3,500 annually and $21,000 over the course of employment toward continuing education. The funds can be applied to various degrees and certifications.

“We invite and encourage area residents to explore the numerous job and career options available," corporate affairs manager Felix Turner said.