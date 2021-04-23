Need a job? Mercedes-Benz Stadium is looking for new team members

Open positions at the stadium include seating hosts, housekeeping, elevator hosts and more.

ATLANTA, Georgia — Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta announced Thursday it’s hiring for multiple positions from showing guest to their seats to housekeeping and security.

The announcement comes as the stadium continues host walk-up COVID vaccinations and carry on with their re-opening plan.

According to a press release, stadium team members will have the chance to enjoy some pretty cool perks including, free pre-event meal, complimentary stadium tours, discounted tickets for select events and more.

"Mercedes-Benz Stadium offers Team Members an inspiring, diverse, inclusive, and rewarding work environment so that you look forward to work each and every workday," said Heather Sautter Sr. Director, corporate and marketing communications.