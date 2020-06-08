Minimum wage for APS full-time employees raised to $15 per hour

The increase covers positions such as clerks, custodians, food assistants, in-school suspension monitors, and other job titles.

ATLANTA — Many Atlanta Public Schools employees will be getting a raise soon, now that minimum wage for full-time employees is going up to $15 per hour.

The Atlanta Board of Education voted to increase the minimum pay rate from $12.70 to $15 during its monthly meeting on Monday.

The increase covers positions such as clerks, custodians, food assistants, in-school suspension monitors, non-instructional aides, paraprofessionals, parent liaisons, school bus monitors, and bus drivers.

APS said in a news release that bus drivers and monitors will also see their base pay increase from a minimum of four hours per day to a minimum of six hours per day.

“With Atlanta Public Schools’ focus on equity and ensuring that we retain high-quality staff, I am thrilled that this pay raise will benefit some of our lowest-paid workers and continue to support our ongoing recruitment efforts,” said newly-installed APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring.

“As we move forward, I am hopeful that we will be able to implement the other strategies our Human Resources team developed in partnership with teachers and staff, including teacher pay raises, stipends for high needs schools and subject areas, and converting the remaining hourly special education paraprofessionals to full time with benefits," she added.