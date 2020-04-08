Home Depot to open 3 new distribution centers in metro Atlanta, creating 1000 new jobs

Headquartered in metro Atlanta, the retail giant already employs more than 27,000 associates in Georgia.

ATLANTA — The Home Depot announced Tuesday that it will open three new distribution centers in metro Atlanta over the next 18 months which is expected to bring 1,000 new jobs.

The warehousing facilities will be in DeKalb, Fulton, and Henry counties and is meant to "support the growing demand for flexible delivery and pick-up options for Pro and DIY customers," they said.

“Retail has changed more in the past four years than in our company’s 40-year history. Customers expect to shop whenever, wherever and however they want – whether they’re buying a hammer or a pallet of pavers,” said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain development and delivery. “We’re investing to meet the changing delivery needs of our DIY and Pro customers, whether they’re at home, at their job sites or picking up in the store.”

The Home Depot, headquartered in metro Atlanta, employs more than 27,000 associates in the state. In the past five years alone, they created more than 5,000 new jobs in Georgia through the opening of various distribution centers and office locations for technology, e-commerce, marketing and customer service, they said.

Hiring has already begun for the expansion. They are looking to fill 600 associates for its 657,600-square-foot Henry County warehouse located at 3150 Highway 42 South in Locust Grove. This location will focus on fast replenishment to stores in the Southeast.

In 2021, the company will open a new 615,000-square-foot “flatbed delivery center” in DeKalb County at 2182 Coffee Road in Stonecrest. This location will offer same-day and next-day delivery of bulk and oversized orders to both Pro and DIY customers.

The company also plans to open an order fulfillment operation in East Point in late 2021. This facility will offer same-day and next day delivery of the most popular products primarily ordered by institutional business customers for their maintenance, repair and operations needs.